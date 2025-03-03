There are calls for Niagara Region Transit to 'do better' after some buses were cancelled in Welland over the weekend.

Keith Watts was trying to get home from work Saturday night, and after waiting for a scheduled bus, he called NRT to find out what was going on.

He was told service was cut in half with only two buses running, instead of the usual four, due to staff issues.

He decided to walk home.

Watts says it seems Welland's college express routes are usually the first dropped.

"Welland division itself is pretty much viewed as terrible at best because they have had previous issues with buses, buses are always late, we have had accidents in the past, we have outdated routes that consistently running behind. Then you look at other areas of the Region, like St. Catharines, everything is on time, they don't have very many issues. They are running a whole lot better than we are running here."

He says the lack of communication is also an issue, saying the app wasn't updated and he spent 15 min. on the phone to find out his bus was never coming.

Niagara Region Transit report they are working on the issue, and we have reached out for an on-air interview.