A Welland mom is hoping an inquest about her sons death inside the Niagara Detention Centre will bring on changes.

22-year-old Jordan Case died inside the Niagara Detention Centre on December 1st of 2018.

Staff found him in his cell that morning.



He had overdosed on fentanyl less than three weeks before he going to plead guilty and be released for time served.



His mother Angela says Jordan was on the waitlist for the detox centre and wanted help for his addiction.



to listen to Angela discuss Jordan and the inquest on The Drive



The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Jordan's death and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar situations.



Another inquest that starts in November will look at five other deaths at the Niagara Detention Centre.



Angela expects the inquest into her sons death to start in February or March of next year.

