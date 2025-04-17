Richard Borgatti of Welland is celebrating after winning a $350,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Extreme.

Richard, who works in healthcare, has been playing the lottery with OLG a couple times a week for 20 years.

“I hadn’t noticed my win until I scanned my ticket using the store’s ticket checker,” Richard recounted, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I thought I’d won $3,500, and I was shocked! When I realized I’d actually won $350,000, I was in total disbelief. It was a very happy feeling.”

“When I told my wife the news, of course, she didn’t believe me,” Richard laughed. “I had to get the store owner on the phone to convince her.”

“Winning is an incredible feeling, like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Richard smiled. “My wife and I will travel to China to visit my son, who lives there. I’ll also spoil my grandchild, and I plan to retire,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Best Mart on Rice Road in Welland.