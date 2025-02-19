Glenn and Linda Moore of Welland are celebrating after winning $800,000 with "The Bigger Spin".

The couple, who have been married for 55 years, have been playing the lottery with OLG for decades.

Glenn took their Bigger Spin ticket to the store to check if it was a winner, and soon later discovered they'd be heading to Toronto.

“As the wheel came to a stop on ‘$800,000,’ I began to cry thankful tears,” Linda beamed. “It’s just awesome!” Glenn agreed. “We’re so excited and deeply grateful for this whole experience.”

Glenn and Linda say they'll be putting the money away in the bank for safe keeping before making any big decisions.