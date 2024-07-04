The newly renovated Memorial Park pool in Welland is ready for swimmers.

The pool is set to open on Saturday at noon.



The new 6.5-million dollar facility features a 50-metre lane swim area, deep-end area with a diving board and climbing wall, a zero-entry "beach" shallow area with play structures and more.



There are also new shade and lounge areas along with a fully accessible washroom and changeroom area.



The pool, originally built back in the 1950's, was closed last year but had more than 14,000 visits in 2022.

