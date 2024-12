The City of Welland has finalized the 2025 budget and the municipal portion for taxpayers is going up 3.95%.

The increase means a property assessed at $232,000 will pay $72.78 more next year.

This does not include the regional portion of the taxes which are not set yet.

The budget includes $7.8-million for roads, $3.5-million for facilites, and $2.2-million for parks.

There is also additional funding for the Museum, Library, and Municipal Emergency Management.