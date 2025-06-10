The City of Welland is looking at the possibly of building a new rec centre.

Officials say the community is growing and residents expect flexible, accessible, and inclusive recreation options.

The city is looking at how best to replace its aging arenas with a new hub which could provide year-round access to sport, fitness, wellness, and community programming.

The future facility is proposed for 482 River Road and early concepts include four ice pads, a gymnasium, walking track, fitness area, and spaces for events, wellness services, and local business opportunities.

It is part of a broader vision to create a regional sports and recreation campus designed to integrate with the existing Youngs Sportsplex.

“Recreation plays a powerful role in community health, inclusion, and connection,” said Jessica Ruddell, director of community services. “This new facility is more than just a building—it’s a long-term investment in Welland’s quality of life. It reflects the values and aspirations of our residents and our commitment to ensuring everyone has access to spaces that support their physical and mental well-being.”

A Public Engagement Session will be held Wednesday, June 18th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the LIV Communities Arena.

The session will offer residents a chance to view conceptual designs, explore proposed features, and speak directly with City staff about the project’s direction and next steps.