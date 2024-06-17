The City of Welland has unveiled a one-of-a-kind illustrated children’s book to help make new families feel welcome.



Wonders of Welland, was created as the city's population is set to grow from 56,652 to more than 81,000 over the next decade.



The book tells the story of a child, who has recently moved to Welland.



It is designed to ease the anxieties of relocation, combat loneliness, and immerse newcomers in the exciting features of the city.



“We’ve packed this story with wonder and charm, hoping to inspire the imagination of young readers and their parents,” says Marc MacDonald, author of the book and the City’s chief communications & engagement officer. “Wonders of Welland serves not only as a colourful guide for both newcomers and established residents, but also contributes to fostering literacy, encouraging family togetherness, and promoting community engagement and civic pride.”



Officials say this book, along with the City’s award-winning municipal podcast, demonstrates the city's dedication to being distinctive, original, and inviting.



You can see a digital copy of the story online by clicking here.