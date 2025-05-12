Welland wants to look at the ward boundaries across the city.

The city has picked a consulting firm to analyze population distribution, evaluate the existing ward boundaries, propose any changes, and facilitate public consultation.

Mayor Frank Campion says, "As our city continues to grow and evolve, so must our democratic infrastructure. This review ensures that every resident has a fair voice at the Council table, today and in the future."

The population of Welland is expected to nearly double by 2051 and the review aims to capture that growth and maintain voter parity.

Public consultation includes a website and survey that can be found at engagewelland.ca

Any review must be passed before November 17 to be in effect for the 2026 municipal election.