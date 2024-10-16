The City of Welland is looking for community feedback on the future of its Council.



Last month, a report was presented to Welland Council outlining options to reduce the number of councillors.



Council referred the matter back to staff, asking for the public's feedback.



Back in the spring, a Notice of Motion passed by Council directing staff to explore options for reducing council composition to lower costs.



Any changes approved by Council would take effect with the 2026 municipal election.



Welland is currently represented by 12 councillors and one mayor, with two councillors representing each of the city’s six wards.



“Council wants to ensure that any decision made about the composition of City Council reflects the needs and opinions of the community,” said Tara Stephens, director of legislative services/city clerk. “Engaging residents will guide the future of local governance in Welland. We encourage all community members to participate in the Engage Welland survey to share their views on this important decision,” said Stephens.

