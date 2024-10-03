The City of Welland says their physician recruitment incentive program is working.

By the end of November the program will have helped bring in 10 new doctors to the community..



The recruitment effort started in 2023 by providing financial incentives for doctors to start new practices or take over existing ones.



Welland now has 34 family doctors but are still in need of 12 more.



The new recruits are expected to enrol more than 15,000 people that have lacked primary care in the area.



City council has also approved an additional one million dollars for the ongoing recruitment efforts.

