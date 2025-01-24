Welland will be home to a new Seniors Active Living Centre.

Niagara West Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff made the announcement today saying it will help improve seniors' quality of life and build community engagement.

"Founded in 1992, Centre de santé communautaire Hamilton/Niagara has been providing critical health care and community services for Francophone residents across Niagara for over thirty years," said MPP Oosterhoff.

"This new Seniors Active Living Centre will help older adults in Welland stay fit, active, healthy and socially connected through culturally relevant activities."

Seniors Active Living Centre programs offer seniors and older adults learning opportunities such as financial management and elder abuse prevention.

A variety of recreational and social activities including fitness, healthy lifestyle and wellness classes will also be held there.

"We could not be more excited and grateful to become a Seniors Active Living Centre," said France Vaillancourt, Executive Director of the Centre de santé communautaire Hamilton/Niagara.

"The opening of a new Seniors Active Living Centre at the Centre de santé communautaire Hamilton/Niagara is a significant milestone for our community," said Frank Campion, Mayor of the City of Welland.

"This initiative not only enhances the services available to our seniors but also strengthens Welland's commitment to fostering inclusivity and well-being for all residents. Our seniors are a vital part of Welland's identity, and this new centre will offer them opportunities to stay active, healthy, and engaged in culturally enriching programs. I thank the provincial government for this investment in the quality of life of our older adults and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community."