Welland is taking steps to open more shelter beds for the homeless.



City Council has approved a lease agreement with Niagara Regional Housing to use city-owned land at 851 Ontario Road for a temporary emergency shelter facility.



The 50-bed shelter is expected to be constructed using modular units similar to those in St. Catharines.



The site will be securely fenced, and the Region of Niagara is anticipated to cover all costs associated with the shelter’s construction and operation.



The arrangement allows Welland to swiftly respond to the immediate need for emergency housing while planning for long-term solutions.



“We understand that housing is a fundamental need, and our community is stronger when everyone has a safe place to call home,” said Mayor Frank Campion. “This temporary facility is a critical step in providing shelter and support to find permanent housing for those in need. We are committed to working with our partners to ensure everyone in Welland has the opportunity to thrive.”

The city says open houses for concerned residents will be held.