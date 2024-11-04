Some workers with the City of Welland have decided to part ways with their union.

A vote was conducted through the Ministry of Labour, and the Ontario Labour Relations Board confirms a majority of the employees within the Infrastructure Services and Community Services groups have voted to terminate the representation rights of UNIFOR.

The employees will no longer be represented by UNIFOR, and the collective agreement that had been in place will cease to apply.

The city says those staff members, including those who work in Public Works, remain key contributors to the City’s workforce.

“This was a decision by the employees, and the City respects the decision of the employees involved,” said Rob Axiak, CAO.

“The result has ended the formal relationship between the City and union with regard to these employee groups, but it does not and will not alter how we value and support our staff. These employees are a vital part of our team, and their dedication to delivering services to the community remains unaffected. This change will have no impact on our service levels, and operations will continue as scheduled.”

The affected employees work in Infrastructure Services and Community Services.

The Infrastructure Services group are responsible for public works operations, including roads, water, sewer, fleet, and stores operations.

The Community Services group manages parks, forestry, cemeteries, facilities, and arena operations.

"Despite the formal change in union representation, these employees remain integral to the City’s workforce and will continue their duties without interruption."