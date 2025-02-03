The Mayor of Welland is using his 'Strong Mayor Powers' to focus on Canadian-made products.

In response to the possible U.S. tariffs, Mayor Frank Campion has issued a Mayoral Directive mandating the immediate development and implementation of a temporary procurement policy putting Canadian goods first.

Under the directive, the developed policy is aiming to prioritize Canadian-made goods and services wherever possible while ensuring compliance with applicable trade agreements and legislation.

Key procurement categories most affected by the tariffs will be identified, with alternative Canadian suppliers assessed.

The City’s Procurement Division will operationalize this directive while maintaining fiscal responsibility and ensuring value for money.

“The economic impact of these tariffs requires swift and strategic action at all levels of government, including at the municipal level,” said Mayor Campion. “By prioritizing Canadian-made goods and services in our procurement processes, the City of Welland is demonstrating leadership and supporting Canadian businesses at a critical time.”

A public information report will be prepared for Council outlining the details of the Temporary Procurement Policy.