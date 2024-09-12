West Lincoln Fire & Emergency Services is hosting public open houses at both fire stations this fall.

You're invited to meet West Lincoln’s volunteer firefighters, enjoy a free bite to eat, and have some fun.

The Fire Station 2 open house will take place on Saturday September 28th from 9am to noon.

And Fire Station 1's will be on Saturday October 19th from 11am to 2pm.

Both days will feature some free food, games, a tour of the stations and trucks, and a meet and greet with firefighters.

For more info such as shuttle services to the sites, visit westlincoln.ca