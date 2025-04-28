The Township of West Lincoln has officially welcomed a new Fire Chief.

Tim Hofsink has accepted the role, following a long career with West Lincoln Fire and Emergency Services.

Hofsink first joined the department as a volunteer firefighter back in 1996.

Over the years, he rose through the ranks, becoming Deputy Fire Chief in 2018, and most recently served as Acting Fire Chief during 2023 and 2024.

He now steps into the position full-time, taking over from longtime Fire Chief Dennis Fisher, who retired on April 25 after 32 years of service with the Township — including the last 18 years as Fire Chief.

“I am eager to work with the incredible Fire Services team we have built in West Lincoln and to lead us through the coming years of growth. I consider myself fortunate to have worked with and been mentored by Dennis. He demonstrated the value and importance of fostering relationships and connecting with the community, and I look forward to continue building upon the impressive legacy he has left.” -Tim Hofsink, Fire Chief/Community Emergency Management Coordinator