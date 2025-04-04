Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man for child luring.

Detectives from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit say the suspect was communicating with what he believed was a young person over the internet.

It was actually an undercover police officer and not a minor.

Investigators say the suspect communicated for a sexual purpose.

39-year-old Jonathan Jeffrey Ahlstedt from West Lincoln has been arrested.

He is facing child luring charges.

Police are warning offenders who attempt to lure children online that they can be identified and will be held accountable for their actions.

For more information on how to keep children safe online visit cybertip.ca