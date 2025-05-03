A West Lincoln man has been re-arrested in connection with a child luring investigation.

Niagara Regional Police say 39-year-old Johnathan Jeffrey Ahlstedt was taken into custody again on May 2nd as part of their ongoing investigation that began April 3rd.

He now faces several new charges, including making child pornography, sharing explicit material with a minor, and unlawful possession of child pornography.

Ahlstedt remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing on May 3rd in St. Catharines.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers