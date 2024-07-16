West Lincoln will be holding a by-election to fill a vacant council position.

Town Council agreeing to hold the vote November 4th to fill the Ward 3 position left vacant when Terry Bell had to step down due to health reasons.



Council will now finalize the details at their meeting in August.



The nomination period will begin August 13 and close September 20.



The vote will be held November 4th with advance polling dates to be determined.



Full details regarding West Lincoln's Ward 3 By-election will be posted at www.westlincoln.ca/by-election.

