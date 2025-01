If you are looking for something to do this weekend, West Lincoln has something fun in store.

The 2nd annual New Years Levee is on this Saturday from 2pm to 4pm at the West Lincoln Community Centre.

Mayor Cheryl Ganaan says there will be lots to enjoy, including oliebollen for their Dutch community.

There will also be coffee and hot chocolate, as well as free public skating.

For more info, head to westlincoln.ca