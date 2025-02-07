A community group is looking to help women dealing with homelessness.

The Westview Centre 4 Women needs support for their survival bag program.

The bags are handed out to those in need and include items such as a sleeping bag, tarp, gloves, socks, and a can opener.

Executive director Jane LaVacca says they are currently looking for cash and sleeping bag donations for the effort.

Click HERE to listen to LaVacca discuss the program on Niagara in the Morning.

Donations can dropped off at 17 Gale Crescent in St. Catharines.

Or you can email WC4W17@gmail.com

So far this year they have already distributed 500 survival bags.