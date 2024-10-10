Groups continue to speak out following word of another whale death at Marineland.

World Animal Protection has long been after changes and for government intervention to deal with living conditions at the park.



Melissa Matlow says with now 17 whales dying since 2019 the province needs to step up and create comprehensive zoo regulations to prevent roadside zoos from popping up across the province.



Click HERE to listen to Melissa talk about the concerns on Niagara in the Morning.



A spokesperson for Solicitor General has said animal welfare inspectors have been at the park 200 times but they will not share what happens during those visits.



Matlow says there are still more than 30 Beluga whales at the park living in small enclosures and, "moving them anywhere is likely better than leaving them at Marineland."

