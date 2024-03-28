Here is a look at what is open and closed this Easter weekend.

On Good Friday and Easter Sunday many businesses and government services will be closed.



This includes mail delivery, municipal and government offices, malls, banks, and the LCBO and Beer Store.



Select pharmacies in the region will be open on Friday along with the Outlet Collection at Niagara, movie theatres, and many restaurants.



On Easter Monday most businesses will be open but municipal and government offices will be closed and there will be no school for Niagara students.



There will be no changes garbage collection across the region.



Niagara Region Transit is operating on a holiday schedule Friday and Monday.



GO Transit will be on their Sunday schedule for Good Friday.

