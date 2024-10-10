Lots of events are still happening around St. Catharines this Thanksgiving long weekend, as well as some closures.

The St. Catharines Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th. It marks the last day for the outdoor portion of the market this year.

This is the final weekend the Lakeside Park Carousel will be open in 2024. It will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The carousel is still only five cents per ride or admission by donation.

You can enjoy some time with the animals at Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm this weekend. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This marks the final weekend for Culture Days. Events planned for this weekend include Composing Community Dance Showcase, a screening of The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch at The Film House, and Ancestors Reflection Trails – Indigenous Ways of Knowing Tour.

The St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all weekend, including Monday.

There are still a few more weeks to get a round or two in at the Garden City Golf Course. Tee times are available daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The final day of operation is set for October 27th.

The Aquatics Centre will be open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday, but will be closed on Monday.

And the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre will be open both Saturday and Sunday, but closed on Monday. Public skating is scheduled for both days.

The following City facilities will be closed on Monday, October 14th:

• City Hall

• The St. Catharines Enterprise Centre

• St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre

• City arenas

• Russell Avenue Community Centre

• Port Weller Community Centre

• Dunlop Drive, and West St. Catharines older adult centres

• Victoria Lawn Cemetery administration office (visitation is always available from dawn to dusk)