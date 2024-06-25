All of Niagara is under a wind warning.



Environment Canada says strong winds with severe and damaging gusts have developed behind thundershowers this afternoon.



Gusts may reach up to 100 km/h.



"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may cause downed trees or toss loose objects. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches. Utility outages may occur."

If you are out on the water today, a squall warning has been issued for eastern Lake Erie, western Lake Erie, and western Lake Ontario.