A snow squall watch has been upgraded to a warning for south Niagara, and a winter weather travel advisory has been called for the entire Region.

Environment Canada says snow squalls are expected to start around midnight and end late tomorrow.

10 to 15 cm. of snow could fall in total in south Niagara, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm. per hour during the overnight period.

"Lake effect snow squalls over Lake Erie will move inland near midnight and may become mixed with rain late Wednesday."

The rest of Niagara is under a winter weather travel advisory for Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Environment Canada says visibility will be reduced due to periods of heavy snow, with 5 cm. expected to fall.

Officials are asking drivers to expect hazardous winter conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

