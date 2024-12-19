A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Niagara.

A low pressure system will bring light snow to the area beginning early Friday morning, while a band of lake effect snow off Lake Ontario, will develop tonight and move south into the area early Friday afternoon.

The band, combined with the low pressure system, is expected to produce locally enhanced snowfall amounts.

Poor visibility is expected with 5-10 cm of snow expected to fall.

The Friday afternoon commute will be affected. Snow will taper to light flurries late Friday evening.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.