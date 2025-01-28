A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Niagara with heavy snow possible tonight.

Environment Canada says snow will quickly move into the area from the northwest late this afternoon or early this evening then continue into the evening hours.

Snow will taper off tomorrow morning.

5-10 cm of snow is possible, and visibility may become impacted in heavy snow.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.