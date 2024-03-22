Winter is making a return to the region today.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for today and tonight.



Officials are expecting some light snow to begin late this morning and then intensify into the afternoon and evening.



Drivers are being reminded to expect hazardous winter driving conditions and drive according to the changing conditions.



Snowfall totals could be around 5 to 10 centimetres with higher amounts possible along the shore of Lake Ontario.



There is also a risk of freezing rain tonight in areas along Lake Erie.



The snow will taper off late tonight.

