A woman is living in a tent this week to raise awareness around homelessness in Lincoln.

Irene Romagnoli says the 'Her Home is a Tent' campaign came to mind following a recent discussion about homelessness in the community.

She has set up in a tent on King Street outside the Trinity United Church Beamsville.

Click HERE to listen to Irene on Niagara in the Morning discussing her motivation for the campaign and what she hopes can be accomplished.

Irene plans to go home on Saturday but will also be hosting a panel on December 3rd at the Fleming Centre to discuss homelessness.

She also hopes to bring back monthly community dinner but she admits that will take time to re-establish.