Niagara Police are investigating after woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Port Colborne.

Police were called out to the area of Welland Street and Bell Street on Friday afternoon after the woman was hit by a yellow Ford Van.

Officers arrived to find a woman with life-threatening injuries.

She was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 option 3, ext. 10009769.