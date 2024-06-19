An upcoming series of workshops is looking to inspire young black youth in Niagara.

The Empower Youth Workshops are a collaboration between Future Black Female and the Niagara Community Legal Clinic.



The 12 week series begins June 27 and includes sessions on police interaction and communication, understanding your rights, empowering black voices, and gender based violence.



The sessions continue until November 15th.



Youth 16 to 22 years old can register on the Future Black Female website.

