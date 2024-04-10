The 2024 World Rowing Championships and FEED Niagara have joined forces to help fight food insecurity.

The Mega Worlds, featuring senior, under 23, and under 19 rowers, is coming to St. Catharines in August.

The partnership with FEED Niagara, will help its 10 participating food banks.



The collaboration will include the events leading up to the championships, including the Barenaked Ladies Concert on April 25th and the Oar-some Summer Golf Tournament on June 21st.



Officials from FEED Niagara will be on-site at the Mega Worlds Fan Festival during the Championships week.



“The World Rowing Championships and the events leading up to them, offer a great platform to spread awareness about food insecurity in Niagara and how it is impacting our neighbours”. Paula Barrett, Manager of FEED Niagara.

From August 18-25, 2024, St. Catharines is set to welcome the world for the 2024 World Rowing Senior, Under 23 and Under 19 Championships at the historic Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course.

2,500 athletes from over 80 countries are expected to participate in what is the biggest World Rowing event of the season.

