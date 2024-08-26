The World Rowing Championships have come to a successful end in St. Catharines.

The city hosting the 2024 World Rowing Senior, Under 23 and Under 19 Championships for the last eight days.



Officials say a total of over 1,183 athletes from more than 60 countries competed in 46 events at the historic Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course.



Chair of St. Catharines World Rowing Bill Schenck says, "We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the 2024 Mega Worlds." He also congratulated all the athletes and adds, "St. Catharines has once again shown its ability to host world-class rowing events, and we couldn't be prouder."

In a release, St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe said, "It has been an honour for the City of St. Catharines to welcome athletes, family and supporters from around the world to the Mega Worlds. St. Catharines has a long history of hosting rowing events, and these will be remembered as another great one. Thank you to the incredible volunteers who helped make this event happen and the Organizing Committee. This event not only brought economic benefits to our city but also brought together communities from around the world, showcasing our city's passion for sport and culture."

The city also hosted the event in 1970 and 1999.

