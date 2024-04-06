While solar eclipses are often thought of as visual experiences, some groups are hoping to make Monday's event more accessible to those with blindness or low vision.

In Montreal, considered one of the prime locations in Canada to experience the eclipse, resources will be available across the city for those with visual impairments.

That includes the Montreal Science Centre, which has brought in devices from Harvard University designed to transform the eclipse into an audio-focused experience.

Developed in 2017, the LightSound solar eclipse sonification devices use a technique that converts light intensity to sound.

As the moon eclipses the sun during the event, the light will begin to dim and the handheld LightSound device will emit a change in musical tone.

Heidi White, outreach officer at the University of Montreal's Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets, says there are also various natural ways to experience the eclipse besides seeing it through a pair of special glasses.

She says those on the path of totality will feel a temperature drop when the sun is dimmed and possibly hear birds start to sing their evening twilight songs.