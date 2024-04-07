A bit of a surprise this weekend as traffic moved smoothly into Niagara ahead of Monday's total solar eclipse.



Officials had warned that traffic congestion would most likely start over the weekend, as up to a million visitors are expected to head to the Region to watch the once-in-a-lifetime event.



Niagara is in the path of totality, meaning the moon will move in front of the sun for over 3 minutes.



The eclipse will began at 2 p.m. and end around 4 p.m., but from 3:18 - 3:21 p.m. the sky will go entirely dark, dropping the air temperature by about 10 degrees.



Hotels have sold out in Niagara Falls, which was declared one of the best places to view the 2024 eclipse.



A variety of presentations, including a public appearance by Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen, were held today to large, but manageable crowds.



Niagara Regional Police have not reported any major incidents but have sent out a list of safety tips including taking pictures of family members at the start of the day in case they go missing in large crowds unexpectedly, and also pulling non-serious car crashes off the road to allow traffic to get by.



If you are involved in a crash, you can call 905-688-4111 for police to give you advice on next steps.



Tomorrow morning, 610 CKTB's eclipse coverage begins at 5 a.m. with Niagara In The Morning host, Tim Denis, broadcasting live from Brock University, which is hosting a free public viewing event starting at noon.



Our afternoon coverage will begin at 2 p.m. with host Walter Sendzik and a number of reporters stationed across the Region checking on any potential traffic issues, breaking news, and all the information you need to watch the eclipse safely.



Most road closures in Niagara begin between 11-12 p.m. Monday, however some start earlier in the morning.



The Niagara Parkway will be closed from the Rainbow Bridge area to Dufferin Islands, and police are closing other nearby streets due to large pedestrian crowds expected.

Click here for a full list of road closures.

Free concerts will be at Queen Victoria Park between 2 and 10 tomorrow, with the The Glorious Sons, taking the stage at 8:30 p.m., followed by 10 p.m. fireworks.

