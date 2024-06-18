Jelly Roll is set to play his first show in Canada and it will be here in Niagara.

The show set for July 8th at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines will support the Heather Winterstein Foundation.



Tickets will go on sale Friday June 21 at 10 a.m. and cost $99 to $169.



Foundation Executive Director, Jennifer Dockstader says, "The Foundation and the family of Heather Winterstein are grateful that Jelly Roll is honouring us with his very first Canadian concert on our behalf. His dedication to raising awareness, sharing his story of healing, and supporting substance use disorder treatments are a beacon of hope for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike across Turtle Island. His message brings the struggles of our loved ones into the open and helps us celebrate the healing journeys of our relatives in our community, offering opportunities for equity and reconciliation."



Winterstein, a 24 year old Indigenous woman, died in the waiting area of the St. Catharines hospital on December 10, 2021. The day after she went to the hospital and was given Tylenol and sent home.



Jelly Roll has had three number one hits in Canada.



The performance will be his first ever international show as the Grammy nominated artist faced visa restrictions that were tied to arrests and convictions.

