If you haven't had a chance to make it out to one of Niagara's Santa Claus parades, here is your last chance.

Niagara-on-the-Lake will host its Santa Claus parade this Saturday, Dec. 14th, at 11 a.m.

The parade will start at the intersection of King and Centre Street in Old Town and travel its traditional route down Castlereagh, Wellington, Byron/Prideaux, Simcoe, and Queen Streets.

Public skating will then be offered at the Virgil Arenas from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

Don't forget the 4th Annual Niagara-on-the-Lake Christmas Tractor Parade is this Thursday evening.

Pelham is also hosting its 27th annual Santa Claus Parade this Saturday at 1 p.m.

Each year the 'Fabulous Fenwick Lions' put on the parade that starts at Bethany Christian Reformed Church on Balfour Street in Fenwick and ends at Centennial Park.