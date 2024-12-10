The 4th Annual Niagara-on-the-Lake Christmas Tractor Parade is returning this Thursday evening.

The holiday tradition will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2024, starting and ending at the Meridian Credit Union and Centennial Arenas.

Designated roads are being closed at 5:30 p.m. and residents are being asked not to park at the arena to give entries room to gather. You can find more information here.

There are 72 entries in this year's parade, along with a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The parade serves as a celebration of Niagara-on-the-Lake's agricultural community, with tractors transformed with decorations and lights.