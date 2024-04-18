Niagara regional police have identified the 5th suspect of an aggravated assault in St. Catharines.

He's connected to an incident at an establishment in the area St. Paul Street and James Street on March 24th.



A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a number of men assaulted him.

The previous story with full details and photos of the other suspects can be found here: https://www.610cktb.com/news/police-make-arrest-and-issue-warrants-following-assault-in-st-catharines.html

The 5th suspect shown above is described as a white male with a grey and brown beard, and a heavy build.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, red and black running shoes, a black hoodie with a black tshirt on top and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1008980.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.