Niagara Regional Police continue to look for help to figure out what happened the night a 29 year old was shot and killed in Niagara Falls.

It happened April 1st in the area of Epworth Circle and St. Lawrence Avenue.



Police previously released the description of a suspect vehicle and now they are asking any food delivery drivers that made deliveries to Epworth Circle between 2:45 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. that day to contact detectives.



They continue to search for a 2020-2023 Audi Q7 with a black optic or "black ops" package.



Those that may have been in the area and have video or dashcam footage from that afternoon are being asked to look over their footage for the vehicle or anything suspicious.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009417

