Niagara Regional Police have made another arrest connected to an assault in St. Catharines.

The incident happened March 24 at an establishment in the area St. Paul Street and James Street.



A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a number of men assaulted him.



Detectives have arrested 30 year old Jacob Davis from Kitchener.



He is facing charges aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.



31 year old Taylor Cronkwright was previously arrested.



There are three other suspects, two with outstanding arrest warrants.



Police just released a photo and description of the latest suspect.



He is is described as a white male with a grey and brown beard, and a heavy build.



He was last seen wearing black jeans, red and black running shoes, a black hoodie with a black tshirt on top and a black baseball cap.



Click HERE for a photo.

The other suspects are 32 year old Ricardo Tabora from Toronto who is wanted for aggravated assault and fail to comply with probation.



He is described as Latino, 5'8", 141 pounds, with black hair and beard, and brown eyes.



29 year old Brooklyn Mayer from St. Catharines is wanted for assault with a weapon, and fail to comply with release order.



He is described as white, 5'9", 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1008980.