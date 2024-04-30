610 CKTB's Tim Denis has received a Key to the City of St. Catharines as he launched his retirement today.



Denis, who has been waking up Niagara for the last 29 years on 610 CKTB, recently celebrated 47 years in radio.



He announced his retirement last month, and hosted his last morning show today.



“The Key to the City is presented to individuals whose contributions in their career reflect positively on our community,” said Mayor Mat Siscoe.



“We are proud to honour Tim for all he has done for the community - whether it is emceeing events to raise money for worthwhile causes, or giving voices to those in the community who couldn’t otherwise be heard. Tim has demonstrated the best qualities we could hope for, and we all owe him a thank you. The Key to the City is a small token of our appreciation.”



Denis joins a prestigious list of recipients of the Key to the City, including Doug Hamilton, Kristen Kit, Tim Hicks, Dr. Dan Patterson, Norm Foster, Edward Burtynsky, Dr. Jack Lightstone, Tom Rankin, Robert Cooper, Fergie Jenkins, Mary Ann Edwards and Dr. Rosemary Hale.

This is the first Key to the City presented by Mayor Siscoe in his first term as Mayor.

Steph Vivier is taking over Niagara In the Morning on 610 CKTB.

