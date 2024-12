2024 has been a busy year at the border.

The Canada Border Services Agency releasing its highlights for the the year.

Border guards have seized 850 guns with most of those coming from the US.

Agents also seized over 25,000 kilograms of illegal drugs.

That included 4.9 kilograms of fentanyl, an increase of 775% over the previous year.

In all over 80.5 million travellers were welcomed into Canada.

That is up 9% over last year.