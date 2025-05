A group of young Niagara residents is hosting an open house and plant giveaway this weekend for you to learn more about the 'Green Herons'.

Natives For Nature is an event in St. Catharines, on both Saturday and Sunday, where you can meet members of the group, and learn more about the importance of native plants.

The group wants to handout 300 native plants this weekend.

You can find the open house 1701 Gregory Road between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

