The timeline has been pushed back but the plan for a hovercraft link with Toronto is still moving forward.

Hoverlink Ontario says they are getting closer to securing a dock in Toronto to launch the service.



Chief Operating Officer Erika Potrz along with founder and chief executive officer Chris Morgan joined The Drive on CKTB to update the plan.



The company unveiled their plan in 2022 and signed a 50-plus-year lease for a property in Port Weller.



They now have a goal of starting service in 2026.



The proposed 30 minute trip between Toronto and Niagara would be capable of carrying 180 passengers.

