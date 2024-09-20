Niagara Police alerting residents that an extortion scam is currently targeting people across the region.

The scam involves threatening emails alleging to have compromising recordings of the victim, in some cases involving the victim watching pornography captured on camera.

In some of cases, they include personal details, such as a picture of the victim's home, and phone number.



Police say the suspects are usually using a Google maps image of your home, and it doesn't present a real threat.



The suspect then says they will delete the recordings if you send money, usually bitcoin.



Niagara Police are advising residents not to fall for the scam and to protect yourself from scams.

Tips to Protect Yourself from Extortion Scams:

Safeguard your personal information: Avoid sharing sensitive details such as your address or phone number online. Be cautious about what you post on social media and other platforms. Update your passwords: If the scam email includes a password you recognize, ensure it is no longer in use. Change it immediately if necessary. Don’t rush: Scammers create a sense of urgency to pressure you into making hasty decisions. Take your time to assess the situation carefully.

For more information on how to protect yourself from fraud, visit the NRPS website or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.

