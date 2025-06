Niagara Police are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old female.

Jada Balgobin was reported missing June 4th.

She was last seen May 26th in the area of Start Me Up Niagara in St. Catharines.

Jada is described as a white female, 5-foot-2, around 100 pounds, and was last known to have dyed red hair.

She has ties to the Beamsville area as well as Simcoe County.

Police are concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.