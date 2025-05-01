This week is motorcycle safety awareness week.

The OPP report that 2024 had the highest number of motorcyclist deaths in two decades on OPP-patrolled roads.

Last year, there was a historic 57 deaths.

Excessive speed, losing control, failing to yield right of way, and improper passing were leading causes of fatalities.

Riders between 25-34 years of age accounted for the highest number of deaths, followed by riders in the 65-74 age group.

The 18 riders who were not at fault in the collisions that took their lives are a stark reminder that even the safest motorcyclists are vulnerable to drivers who fail to share the road safely.